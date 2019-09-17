Air Lease (AL) Holding Held by Cooke & Bieler Lp; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Guild Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 887,040 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.67 million, up from 858,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.64. About 313,483 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 15,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 33,630 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, down from 48,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.66. About 4.95M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Advsr has 1.23% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lederer Assocs Investment Counsel Ca reported 17,684 shares. Invesco Limited owns 23.24M shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com reported 0.12% stake. Moreover, Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 358,185 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 1.05% or 69,345 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated owns 60,000 shares. Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership invested in 1.86% or 1.86M shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.08% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 292,672 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 6,204 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt Inc holds 31,592 shares. American Money Mgmt Limited invested in 0.17% or 5,570 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Llc holds 0.09% or 57,191 shares in its portfolio. Grisanti Ltd Company holds 7,800 shares.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97M and $67.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHB) by 21,600 shares to 46,600 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.03 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 898,097 shares. Amer Century accumulated 30,731 shares or 0% of the stock. 114,776 were accumulated by Cipher Ltd Partnership. Mirae Asset Investments holds 0.01% or 20,884 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 11,094 shares. 25,941 were accumulated by Old National Retail Bank In. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 653,895 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 94,044 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co has invested 0.57% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Moreover, Johnson Fincl Grp Inc has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 776 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated reported 436,204 shares. Raymond James Fin Advisors owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 8,287 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 82,666 were accumulated by Legal General Group Public Ltd. Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 5.80 million shares.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “KBRA Assigns A- Rating to Air Lease Medium-Term Notes – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Air Lease Corporation’s (NYSE:AL) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.