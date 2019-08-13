Air Lease (AL) Holding Boosted by Provident Investment Management Inc; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $410,697

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 86,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 910,213 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.27M, up from 823,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 255,706 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 2,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 34,653 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58 million, down from 36,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.15B market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $8.22 during the last trading session, reaching $208.7. About 28.84M shares traded or 6.83% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,200 shares to 3,697 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 13,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,121 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Investments Inc owns 2.05M shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. 245,797 were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company. Barton Investment Mngmt has invested 3.25% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Edge Wealth Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 6,000 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc invested in 159 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Lc invested in 0.08% or 323,692 shares. Zebra Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0.24% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 48,546 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 5,909 shares. 614,047 are owned by Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.44M shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 401,462 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc reported 407 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Investment Mngmt reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Notis stated it has 3.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Opus Cap Gru Ltd has invested 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bell Bankshares has 5,915 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 8,406 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc owns 7.67M shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Bar Harbor Tru has 6,262 shares. Yhb Advisors Incorporated has 128,942 shares for 3.84% of their portfolio. 725,121 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. 1,792 are owned by Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd Company. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 2.13 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 126,625 shares or 3.58% of the stock. Weik Mgmt stated it has 7,400 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Charter Tru Company stated it has 88,535 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 1.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).