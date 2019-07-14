Air Lease (AL) Holder Southport Management Has Lowered Its Position; Philadelphia Trust Company Raised Illumina (ILMN) Stake by $844,440 as Stock Rose

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 1.03 million shares traded or 23.49% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 2,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,587 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, up from 11,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 16.12% or $58.61 during the last trading session, reaching $305.05. About 8.30M shares traded or 678.79% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.06 million were accumulated by Geode Mngmt Limited Liability. Seabridge Inv Advisors Lc owns 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1,000 shares. Ejf Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 11,502 shares. 377,650 were reported by Nfc Investments Ltd. James Inv Research holds 21,492 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 114,505 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 5,909 shares. Aqr Limited Company reported 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1,200 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 4.44 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 85,720 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.03 million for 7.72 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donegal Group Inc (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 31,593 shares to 646,389 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 27,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,605 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $3.41 million activity. EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold $280,110 worth of stock. deSouza Francis A also sold $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1. $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by Dadswell Charles on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 6,397 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0.05% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 5,505 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 2,000 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0.18% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Winslow Evans Crocker owns 66 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc, Japan-based fund reported 7,098 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 5,208 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc has 20,971 shares. Sun Life Fin invested in 250 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Welch And Forbes Ltd has 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 360 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs Limited. World has invested 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). The Illinois-based Calamos Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Stone Ridge Asset Limited has 0.04% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 2,088 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).