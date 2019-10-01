Air Lease (AL) Holder Southport Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $330.72 Million as Share Price Rose; Keywise Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Position by $2.83 Million; Share Value Declined

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 354,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 6.96 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.08 million, down from 7.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 1.69 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Sees 2Q Rev CNY20.5B-CNY21.3B; 19/04/2018 – Vipshop Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 12,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $510.26M, down from 20,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $40.91. About 221,821 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Air Lease Corporation’s (NYSE:AL) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A330-900neo Aircraft to Hi Fly – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Graybill Bartz owns 132,176 shares for 3.75% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 843,127 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,506 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Co invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 18,000 shares. Garrison Bradford And holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 23,350 shares. Bb&T reported 19,819 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Llc has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Barton Inv Mngmt owns 3.41% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 552,260 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) invested 0.17% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.05% or 67,396 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates owns 471,539 shares. 1.31 million are held by Vontobel Asset Mgmt.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.77 million for 7.58 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $86.85M for 17.12 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.