Air Lease (AL) Holder Southport Management Cut Position as Shares Rose; As Woodward (WWD) Valuation Rose, Holder Vulcan Value Partners Has Cut Stake

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 1.15M shares traded or 37.18% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc. (WWD) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 180,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,965 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95M, down from 306,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Woodward Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 258,276 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 48.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q EPS 60C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Woodward Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWD); 10/04/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) repairs planned between 14 Mile Road and Quarton Road; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce And Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement For Woodward To Acquire L’Orange, A World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 16/04/2018 – D.C. Law Group HAYMAN-WOODWARD Participates in SelectUSA Conference to Foster Job Growth and Immigration in the United States; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 07/05/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Announces Todd Woodward to Transfer to Pacific Life; 24/04/2018 – Terry Woodward to lead Healthcare Private Equity Association (HCPEA); 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.20

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 29.81% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.03 million for 7.72 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Dumping Air Lease Corp (AL) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Six New Airbus A330-900neos with Virgin Atlantic Airways – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Petrus Tru Co Lta has 9,286 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Aldebaran Finance Inc accumulated 45,800 shares. Lsv Asset reported 0.03% stake. Hahn Capital Management Llc holds 883,182 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia invested in 11,900 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 1.29M shares. Regions Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Legal & General Grp Public Llc has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Millennium Management accumulated 72,299 shares. Invesco owns 43,707 shares. The California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 4,894 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Bamco Ny owns 1.86M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 147 are owned by Gemmer Asset Lc. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc owns 17,995 shares. Cooke And Bieler LP reported 455,829 shares. Dock Street Asset Inc has invested 0.13% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 5.16M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp. 324 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co. First Mercantile Tru has 0.01% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 570 shares. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,426 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company invested in 69,462 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech owns 19,837 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gideon Cap has 0.24% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Garrison Bradford & Assocs owns 3.66% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 45,520 shares. 1.23M are owned by Fiduciary Mngmt Incorporated Wi. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting WWD Put And Call Options For May 17th – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Woodward (WWD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Woodward (WWD) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Woodward Schedules Investor and Analyst Conference Nasdaq:WWD – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Catalent Inc (CTLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $12.25 million activity. $2.32M worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) was sold by GENDRON THOMAS A. Another trade for 14,000 shares valued at $1.26 million was made by Preiss Chad Robert on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 7,600 shares valued at $669,128 was made by COHN JOHN D on Thursday, January 31. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Taylor Matthew Freeman sold $187,096.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 2.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.12 per share. WWD’s profit will be $71.44 million for 25.19 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.