Air Lease (AL) Holder Nfc Investments Has Increased Stake; Prospector Partners Has Raised Stake in Torchmark (TMK) by $4.26 Million as Stock Value Rose

Nfc Investments Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc bought 17,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 377,650 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, up from 360,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 406,698 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 52,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 227,250 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62M, up from 174,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement holds 241,062 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 1,200 shares stake. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability has 37,700 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Co owns 72,299 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Nordea Investment Management Ab stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Federated Invsts Pa reported 2.12M shares. Graybill Bartz And Associates Ltd stated it has 3.17% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Vontobel Asset Mngmt reported 1.29 million shares. Us State Bank De owns 19,858 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Liability Corp Ny holds 0.28% or 22,315 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.04% or 646,859 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Agf has invested 0.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Gagnon Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 254,950 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,610 shares to 39,254 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,900 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

