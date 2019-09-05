Air Lease (AL) Holder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Boosted Its Position by $1.32 Million; Zeke Capital Advisors Has Cut Raymond James Financial (RJF) Stake by $826,720

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 51.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 10,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 9,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $793,000, down from 20,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $78.03. About 543,544 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $41.46. About 761,650 shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 18,453 shares to 73,254 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 70,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Golden Entmt Inc.

Analysts await Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 18.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.68 per share. RJF’s profit will be $276.30M for 9.80 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Raymond James Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). First Mercantile Trust stated it has 7,811 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 6,700 shares. Kbc Nv owns 11,331 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Nebraska-based Cwm Llc has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Stifel Finance, Missouri-based fund reported 95,444 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% or 214 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 26,000 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com owns 1.63M shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Sun Life has 0% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Moreover, Advisory Network Ltd has 0% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 2,604 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 3,534 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 1.05% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raymond James Q3 brokerage, i-banking revenue fall Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Financial Stocks With High Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:RJF) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.