Air Lease (AL) Holder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Raised Its Stake by $1.32 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Lowered Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $790,790

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 5,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 27,089 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 32,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $167.01. About 2.36M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 742,209 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 19,678 shares to 116,803 shares, valued at $21.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 22,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 20.77 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

