Air Lease (AL) Holder Boston Family Office Has Trimmed Stake by $2.67 Million; Arete Wealth Advisors Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Position by $1.86 Million

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease (AL) by 57.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 78,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 58,307 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 136,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Air Lease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 95,441 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 73.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 35,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,687 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 47,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 2.07 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 24.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $143.35 million for 7.65 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.24 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

