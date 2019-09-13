Air Lease (AL) Holder Barton Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $594,172 as Shares Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Raised Position

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 14,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 552,260 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.83 million, down from 566,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 815,128 shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 147.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 35,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 59,330 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.48 million, up from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $230.1. About 4.44 million shares traded or 19.88% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.76 million for 8.31 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

