Air Lease (AL) Holder Alphaone Investment Services Has Boosted Position; As Telus (TU) Valuation Declined, Loudon Investment Management Has Boosted Position by $910,512

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 715.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 25,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 28,825 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 3,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 332,052 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 457.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 11,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 13,746 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $569,000, up from 2,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.36. About 223,797 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $117.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 19,949 shares to 10,116 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,078 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

