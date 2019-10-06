Air Industries Group (AIRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A)

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) and HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Industries Group 1 0.00 21.70M -0.33 0.00 HEICO Corporation 103 0.00 113.90M 2.17 48.57

Table 1 highlights Air Industries Group and HEICO Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Air Industries Group and HEICO Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Industries Group 1,663,472,594.86% 0% 0% HEICO Corporation 110,080,216.49% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Air Industries Group and HEICO Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.5% and 0%. Insiders owned 21% of Air Industries Group shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air Industries Group -1.87% 3.96% -9.48% 6.06% -29.53% 46.85% HEICO Corporation -2.87% 1.57% 19.22% 55.17% 66.76% 67.29%

For the past year Air Industries Group was less bullish than HEICO Corporation.

Summary

HEICO Corporation beats Air Industries Group on 5 of the 8 factors.