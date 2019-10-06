Air Industries Group (AIRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A)

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) and HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Air Industries Group
|1
|0.00
|21.70M
|-0.33
|0.00
|HEICO Corporation
|103
|0.00
|113.90M
|2.17
|48.57
Table 1 highlights Air Industries Group and HEICO Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Air Industries Group and HEICO Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Air Industries Group
|1,663,472,594.86%
|0%
|0%
|HEICO Corporation
|110,080,216.49%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Air Industries Group and HEICO Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.5% and 0%. Insiders owned 21% of Air Industries Group shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Air Industries Group
|-1.87%
|3.96%
|-9.48%
|6.06%
|-29.53%
|46.85%
|HEICO Corporation
|-2.87%
|1.57%
|19.22%
|55.17%
|66.76%
|67.29%
For the past year Air Industries Group was less bullish than HEICO Corporation.
Summary
HEICO Corporation beats Air Industries Group on 5 of the 8 factors.
