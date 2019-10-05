Air Industries Group (AIRI) and TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) and TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Industries Group 1 0.00 21.70M -0.33 0.00 TransDigm Group Incorporated 524 1.76 52.84M 14.72 32.99

Table 1 highlights Air Industries Group and TransDigm Group Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Air Industries Group and TransDigm Group Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Industries Group 1,682,561,836.09% 0% 0% TransDigm Group Incorporated 10,093,215.16% -46.4% 6.1%

Risk & Volatility

Air Industries Group has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. TransDigm Group Incorporated’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Air Industries Group are 1.2 and 0.3. Competitively, TransDigm Group Incorporated has 3.2 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. TransDigm Group Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Air Industries Group.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Air Industries Group and TransDigm Group Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Industries Group 0 0 0 0.00 TransDigm Group Incorporated 1 2 2 2.40

Meanwhile, TransDigm Group Incorporated’s average price target is $445.6, while its potential downside is -13.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.5% of Air Industries Group shares are held by institutional investors while 23.38% of TransDigm Group Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 21% are Air Industries Group’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are TransDigm Group Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air Industries Group -1.87% 3.96% -9.48% 6.06% -29.53% 46.85% TransDigm Group Incorporated -1.86% 0.2% 1.64% 26.07% 32.65% 42.75%

For the past year Air Industries Group was more bullish than TransDigm Group Incorporated.

Summary

TransDigm Group Incorporated beats Air Industries Group on 8 of the 12 factors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The companyÂ’s Power & Control segment provides mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. Its Airframe segment offers engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, and cargo delivery systems. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The companyÂ’s Non-aviation segment provides seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications; and refueling systems for heavy equipment. It serves off-road vehicle and subsystem, child restraint system, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. The company also offers aerospace pneumatic and hydraulic components and subsystems for commercial transport, regional, business jet, and military applications; extruded plastic interior parts for use in the commercial aerospace industry; faucets and related products for use on commercial transports and regional jets; and unit load devices. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.