Air Industries Group (AIRI) and TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Comparing side by side

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) and TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) have been rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Industries Group 1 0.64 N/A -0.35 0.00 TAT Technologies Ltd. 6 0.56 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Air Industries Group and TAT Technologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Air Industries Group and TAT Technologies Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Industries Group 0.00% -68% -18.6% TAT Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -5.1% -4.1%

Volatility and Risk

Air Industries Group’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.94 beta. From a competition point of view, TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 0.46 beta which is 54.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Air Industries Group is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival TAT Technologies Ltd. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. TAT Technologies Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Air Industries Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Air Industries Group and TAT Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 21.5% and 68.4% respectively. Air Industries Group’s share owned by insiders are 21.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 53.7% of TAT Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air Industries Group -11.81% 5.66% -12.5% -10.4% -31.67% 56.64% TAT Technologies Ltd. -5.03% -5.03% -8.74% -10.61% -40.29% -1.17%

For the past year Air Industries Group has 56.64% stronger performance while TAT Technologies Ltd. has -1.17% weaker performance.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company also provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for heat transfer components; and aviation components, such as APUs, landing gears, and other aircraft components, as well as manufactures heat transfer solutions on original equipment manufacturing basis. In addition, it engages in the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, afterburner flaps, and other components. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Gedera, Israel.