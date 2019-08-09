Air Industries Group (AIRI) and HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) Comparison side by side

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services businesses, Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) and HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Air Industries Group
|1
|0.69
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
|HEICO Corporation
|89
|9.05
|N/A
|2.17
|48.57
Table 1 highlights Air Industries Group and HEICO Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Air Industries Group and HEICO Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Air Industries Group
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|HEICO Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Air Industries Group and HEICO Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.5% and 0%. Air Industries Group’s share owned by insiders are 21%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Air Industries Group
|-1.87%
|3.96%
|-9.48%
|6.06%
|-29.53%
|46.85%
|HEICO Corporation
|-2.87%
|1.57%
|19.22%
|55.17%
|66.76%
|67.29%
For the past year Air Industries Group’s stock price has smaller growth than HEICO Corporation.
Summary
HEICO Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Air Industries Group.
