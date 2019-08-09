Air Industries Group (AIRI) and HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) Comparison side by side

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services businesses, Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) and HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Industries Group 1 0.69 N/A -0.33 0.00 HEICO Corporation 89 9.05 N/A 2.17 48.57

Table 1 highlights Air Industries Group and HEICO Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Air Industries Group and HEICO Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Industries Group 0.00% 0% 0% HEICO Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Air Industries Group and HEICO Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.5% and 0%. Air Industries Group’s share owned by insiders are 21%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Air Industries Group -1.87% 3.96% -9.48% 6.06% -29.53% 46.85% HEICO Corporation -2.87% 1.57% 19.22% 55.17% 66.76% 67.29%

For the past year Air Industries Group’s stock price has smaller growth than HEICO Corporation.

Summary

HEICO Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors Air Industries Group.