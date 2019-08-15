Air Industries Group (AIRI) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Murphy Oil (MUR)

Analysts expect Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Air Industries Group’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.0101 during the last trading session, reaching $1.0401. About 54,739 shares traded or 214.79% up from the average. Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) has declined 29.53% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AIRI News: 19/04/2018 – Air Industries Group Sees FY18 Rev $49.5M; 03/04/2018 – Air Industries Group: Revenue Absent That of WMI Was $12.4 M in the 1Q 2018; 22/03/2018 CVU TO BUY WELDING METALLURGY FROM AIR INDUSTRIES; 19/04/2018 – Air Industries Group Announces 2018 Financial Guidance and Final 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Air Industries Group 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 23/03/2018 – Air Industries Group (the “Company” or “Air Industries”) Announces:; 19/04/2018 – DJ Air Industries Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIRI); 03/04/2018 – AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC; 19/04/2018 – AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP AIRI.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE MORE THAN $49.45 MLN; 03/04/2018 – AIR INDUSTRIES GROUP – WILL DELAY FILING OF ITS FORM 10-K FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, DUE TO COMPLICATIONS IN FINANCIAL REPORTING

Among 4 analysts covering Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Murphy Oil has $3700 highest and $2200 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is 55.31% above currents $18.35 stock price. Murphy Oil had 11 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $2200 target. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, July 23 to “Buy”. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $31.5 target in Friday, April 12 report. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by Credit Suisse. See Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $30.0000 Upgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $24.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Capital One Rating: Overweight New Target: $37.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $24 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29 New Target: $31.5 Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $23 Maintain

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, creates and makes structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company has market cap of $30.11 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It currently has negative earnings. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an gas and oil exploration and production firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 9.57 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

