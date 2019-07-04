Air France-KLM SA (AFLYY) EPS Estimated At $0.54; Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Increased American Express Co (AXP) Stake

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 1.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc acquired 3,902 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 9.39%. The Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc holds 257,290 shares with $28.12M value, up from 253,388 last quarter. American Express Co now has $105.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $125.86. About 3.53 million shares traded or 11.86% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards

Analysts expect Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to report $0.54 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 74.19% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. AFLYY’s profit would be $231.49 million giving it 4.52 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $-0.87 EPS previously, Air France-KLM SA’s analysts see -162.07% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 1,551 shares traded. Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company has market cap of $4.18 billion. The firm operates through Passenger Network, Cargo, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Express had 15 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, January 8. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight” on Tuesday, January 29. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 4. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity. 12,500 shares were sold by Squeri Stephen J, worth $1.29 million on Friday, February 1.