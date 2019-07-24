Air France-KLM SA (AFLYY) EPS Estimated At $0.54; Doheny Asset Management Increased Uniqure N V F (QURE) Position By $320,075

Doheny Asset Management increased Uniqure N V F (QURE) stake by 55.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Doheny Asset Management acquired 5,425 shares as Uniqure N V F (QURE)’s stock rose 58.22%. The Doheny Asset Management holds 15,145 shares with $903,000 value, up from 9,720 last quarter. Uniqure N V F now has $2.47B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $67.66. About 495,465 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF

Analysts expect Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to report $0.54 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 74.19% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. AFLYY’s profit would be $231.39M giving it 4.73 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $-0.87 EPS previously, Air France-KLM SA’s analysts see -162.07% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 2,198 shares traded. Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure NV had 17 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by SunTrust. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of QURE in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, June 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of QURE in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Chardan Capital Markets.

Doheny Asset Management decreased Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) stake by 30,000 shares to 19,081 valued at $810,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anworth Mtg Ast Corp Com (NYSE:ANH) stake by 250,000 shares and now owns 40,000 shares. Lexington Realty Tr Reit (NYSE:LXP) was reduced too.

