Aimz Investment Advisors Upped Its Cdk Global (CDK) Position by $349,076; As Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Shares Declined, Schneider Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $446,000

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 446,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The institutional investor held 11.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.52 million, down from 11.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 31.23M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 21/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CFO: USED HIGHER OIL PRICES TO HEDGE 2019 VOLUMES; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Rev $2.49B; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake Shareholders Didn’t Approve Resolution on Executive Compensation; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Chesapeake Energy To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CHESAPEAKE FUNDING II LLC, SERIES 2018-1

Aimz Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 63,079 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, up from 55,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 212,657 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – Correct: CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.67-EPS $2.72, Not $2.62-$2.72; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL, AUTO/MATE CITE FTC OPPOSING THE DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 20/03/2018 – Car Dealer Software Makers CDK, Auto/Mate Call Off Merger Due to FTC Opposition; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 14/03/2018 – CDK Partners with Nissan for US Dealer Website Program; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – HAVE NARROWED CO’S GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR TO $2.67 – $2.72 ,MAINTAINED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK OF $3.23 – $3.28; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. REVENUES UP 2.5% – 3.0%

Analysts await Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 142.11% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.19 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Chesapeake Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.55 million activity. 50,000 Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares with value of $98,010 were bought by WEBB JAMES R. Shares for $1.85 million were sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. on Tuesday, March 26. Lawler Robert D. had bought 50,000 shares worth $100,995.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.30, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold CHK shares while 94 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 915.71 million shares or 1.85% less from 932.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 20,000 shares to 152,324 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 91,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC).