Aimz Investment Advisors Maintains Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA); Hillsdale Investment Management Decreased Its Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) Holding by $9.43 Million

Aimz Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 46.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc bought 59,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 187,583 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 127,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 15.66M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: STILL EXPECT TO SELL $4 BLN WORTH OF GENERIC DRUGS IN U.S. IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF C ACT METHYLPHENIDATE ER® TABLETS, A GENERIC VERSION OF C CONCERTA® FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADHD; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $4.81B; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: MIGRAINE DRUG LIKELY TO BE APPROVED FOR QUARTERLY DOSAGE; 15/04/2018 – TEVA: HISTADRUT WARNS CO. AGAINST CLOSURE OF ASHDOD FACTORY; 06/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill: Teva is Stonewalling a Senate Investigation; 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMULSION, THE FIRST GENERIC VERSION OF RESTASIS® IN CANADA FOR THE TREATMENT OF DRY EYE DISEASE; 03/05/2018 – TEVA EXPECTS TO SEE MORE COPAXONE COMPETITION LATER THIS YEAR

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 523,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 1,370 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26,000, down from 525,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partrs L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $19.59. About 1.03 million shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO FFO/UNIT FOR BPY UNITHOLDERS; 16/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY IS SAID TO SUBMIT NEW OFFER FOR GGP: RTRS; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Bid for GGP Leaves Some Feeling Mauled — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,070 shares to 4,450 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

