Aimz Investment Advisors Has Raised Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) by $538,992 as Market Value Declined; Olin (OLN) Shareholder Proxima Capital Management Lifted Holding by $357,000 as Market Value Declined

Aimz Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 46.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc bought 59,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 187,583 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 127,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 19.47M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 05/03/2018 Salmeterol Sales, Price Analysis, & Sales Forecast 2016-2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 15/05/2018 – IGNORE: TEVA HALO EM TRIAL RESULTS REPORTED EARLIER; 27/03/2018 – PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO RESUME DISTRIBUTION OF 20 MG DOSAGE STRENGTH OF ZOHYDRO ER (HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE) WITH BEADTEK ON MARCH 28; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 3.88 million shares traded or 54.36% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. Smith Vince J bought $85,000 worth of stock. Shares for $4,479 were bought by Shipp Earl L. VERMILLION TERESA M also bought $10,872 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, August 7. The insider Alderman Heidi S bought 2,000 shares worth $33,374. $178,490 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by BUNCH C ROBERT.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $74.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 49,499 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proxima Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8.27% or 282,000 shares. Nomura holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 10,025 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited has 0.02% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 175,000 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 7,111 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Co Na has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 119,652 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Co invested in 0.01% or 18,359 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Lp holds 0.03% or 39,140 shares in its portfolio. The Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 60,000 were reported by Rbf Cap Limited. 278,800 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 25,311 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Moreover, Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 12,983 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Limited Co has 148,704 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio.

