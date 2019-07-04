Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 11 and 11 for Current and Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 67.60% for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $36. Meanwhile, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 237.22%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Urovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 22.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -12.71% weaker performance while Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 1.82% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.