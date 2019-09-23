Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.09 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.11 shows that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 111.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2 which is 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Seres Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$33 is Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 45.63%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 61.9% respectively. 0.6% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.