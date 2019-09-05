Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.44 N/A -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Volatility and Risk

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 111.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.11 beta. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.2 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares and 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.