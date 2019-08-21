Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

We are contrasting Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 550.27 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.1. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $36, and a 75.27% upside potential. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48.5 consensus price target and a 65.36% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 99.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.