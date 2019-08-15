Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Personalis Inc. 22 9.59 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Personalis Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Personalis Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Personalis Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.