Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Novavax Inc. 7 7.62 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.11 shows that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Novavax Inc.’s beta is 2.18 which is 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Novavax Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Novavax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 46.67% and an $33 average target price. On the other hand, Novavax Inc.’s potential upside is 92.59% and its average target price is $13. The results provided earlier shows that Novavax Inc. appears more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 30.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Novavax Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.