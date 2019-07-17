Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2521.65 N/A -1.22 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is -0.23 and it happens to be 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, NantKwest Inc. has a 2.5 beta which is 150.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, NantKwest Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Roughly 84.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.9% of NantKwest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 20.3% of NantKwest Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71% NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45%

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.