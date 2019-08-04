Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.