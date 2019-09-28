Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

We will be comparing the differences between Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 -0.15 36.95M -3.62 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 0.70 25.81M -10.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 173,230,192.22% -79.1% -66.4% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,326,527.50% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.11 beta indicates that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 111.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential upside is 58.12%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $116 consensus price target and a 80.91% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares and 73.2% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.6% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.