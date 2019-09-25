Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immune Design Corp. (:)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Immune Design Corp. (:) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Immune Design Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Immune Design Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Immune Design Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Immune Design Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Immune Design Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Immune Design Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$33 is Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 51.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59.09% of Immune Design Corp. shares. 0.6% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.35% of Immune Design Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Immune Design Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Immune Design Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. It primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS product discovery platforms. The company's products include CMB305, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen; LV305 that is in Phase 1 trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or metastatic melanoma, sarcoma, ovarian cancer, or non-small cell lung cancer that express NY-ESO-1; and G100, an intratumoral immune activation product candidate for the treatment of patients with Merkel cell carcinoma and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, its technologies are also used in the fields of infectious diseases and allergies. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.