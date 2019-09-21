Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 253.66 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 45.63% for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 9.2%. 0.6% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.