Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 17.71 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 highlights Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Risk & Volatility

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.11 beta, while its volatility is 111.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 76.56% for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $36. Competitively the consensus target price of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $1, which is potential 45.75% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.