Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Demonstrates Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.11 beta indicates that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 111.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s 79.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 46.67% for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 9.1%. Insiders held 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 0.83% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.