Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Risk and Volatility

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is -0.11 and it happens to be 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 46.67% at a $33 average price target. Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 143.90%. Based on the data shown earlier, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 35.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 20.4% are Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance while Aptose Biosciences Inc. has 31.94% stronger performance.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.