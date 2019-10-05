Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 -0.17 36.95M -3.62 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 44.92M -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 172,020,484.17% -79.1% -66.4% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 163,523,844.19% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.2 while its Quick Ratio is 15.2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 47.12% at a $33 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 111.75% stronger performance.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.