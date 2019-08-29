Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71 3.70 N/A 1.15 73.62

Table 1 highlights Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1%

Risk and Volatility

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.11 beta. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.16 which is 116.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 87.21% at a $36 average target price. Meanwhile, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $76.5, while its potential upside is 16.19%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance while ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.89% stronger performance.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.