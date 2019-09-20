Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 22.81 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility and Risk

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is -0.11 and it happens to be 111.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 181.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Its competitor ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 46.67% at a $33 consensus target price. On the other hand, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 6.05% and its consensus target price is $44.2. The information presented earlier suggests that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares and 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.