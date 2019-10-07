Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Comparison side by side

Both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 -0.17 36.95M -3.62 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 -0.08 18.02M -1.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 172,261,072.26% -79.1% -66.4% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 195,656,894.68% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.11 shows that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 111.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 17.6 Current Ratio and a 17.6 Quick Ratio. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is $33, with potential upside of 47.12%. On the other hand, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 189.35% and its consensus target price is $25. Based on the results delivered earlier, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.