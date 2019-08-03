Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Contrasting side by side

Both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 18.62 N/A -0.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $36, and a 89.77% upside potential. On the other hand, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s potential upside is 641.29% and its average price target is $5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, VBI Vaccines Inc. is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.3% and 55.58% respectively. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, VBI Vaccines Inc. has 12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.