Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Comparison side by side

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Volatility and Risk

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 111.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.11 beta. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $36, and a 45.93% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 39.53% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 12.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.