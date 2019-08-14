Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Comparison side by side

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 7.83 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is -0.11 and it happens to be 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Radius Health Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 68.30% at a $36 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Radius Health Inc. is $24, which is potential 6.38% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Radius Health Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Radius Health Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.