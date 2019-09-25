Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.36 N/A -3.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.11 shows that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 111.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Pulmatrix Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pulmatrix Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a 51.79% upside potential and a consensus target price of $33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.3% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares and 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Pulmatrix Inc.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.