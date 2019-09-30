Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Contrasting side by side

Both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 -0.15 36.95M -3.62 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 7 0.00 33.18M -4.08 0.00

Demonstrates Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 172,744,273.02% -79.1% -66.4% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 475,358,166.19% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 58.12% and an $33 consensus target price. Competitively Myovant Sciences Ltd. has an average target price of $23.67, with potential upside of 356.07%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Myovant Sciences Ltd. seems more appealing than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 33.4%. About 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 56.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.