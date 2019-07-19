Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) Contrasting side by side

Both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 10.24 N/A -2.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.8% and 74.4% respectively. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -12.71% weaker performance while Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 68.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.