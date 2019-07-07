Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Comparison side by side

Both Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.88 N/A -18.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4%

Risk and Volatility

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is -0.23 and it happens to be 123.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 121.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.21 beta.

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares and 57.5% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 7.28% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.