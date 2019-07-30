Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 90.38% and an $36 consensus target price. On the other hand, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 117.03% and its consensus target price is $26. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares and 73.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. 0.4% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.