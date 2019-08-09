Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 86.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.10% -66.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. N/A 21 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. presently has an average price target of $36, suggesting a potential upside of 89.08%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 139.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of -0.11 and its 111.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals beat Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.