Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Contrasting side by side

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.11 beta means Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 111.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$33 is Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 46.02%. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 average target price and a 246.94% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 49.3%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.