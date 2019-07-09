Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Comparison side by side

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243%

Volatility & Risk

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of -0.23 and its 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares and 23.1% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.4% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88%

For the past year Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -12.71% weaker performance while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 38.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.